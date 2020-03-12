Travel from Europe to the United States will be banned for 30 days

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that most travel from Europe to America will be suspended for 30 days beginning Friday to limit the spread of COVID-19, The New York Times reported. This travel restriction will not apply to the United Kingdom, according to the president’s address.

This announcement comes amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected 125,900 people worldwide and at least 12,462 people in Europe as of today, the New York Times reported. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic earlier today, The Temple News reported.

There are at least 1,267 cases in the United States and the death toll is 38 as of today, CNN reported. In Pennsylvania, there are 16 presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Nine of these cases are in Montgomery County, two in Bucks County and two cases in Monroe County. Philadelphia, Wayne and Delaware counties have one presumptive case each.

The United States has already designated South Korea, China, Iran and Italy with a Level 3 travel advisory, the Washington Post reported.

Temple suspended university-affiliated travel to Italy, China, Iran and South Korea due to the spread of the virus earlier this year, Temple Now reported. Temple’s Main Campus moved classes online Wednesday for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the pandemic, The Temple News reported. In late February, Temple Rome suspended in-person classes and told students to return home, The Temple News reported.

Temple Japan also extended its online teaching through March 27 on Wednesday, Temple Japan Dean Bruce Stronach wrote in an email obtained by The Temple News.