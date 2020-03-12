Temple golf ties for tenth place despite Anders’ play

Temple golf headed back to South Carolina on Monday and Tuesday to play in the Cleveland Palmetto Intercollegiate.

Junior Dawson Anders put on the best performance of his Temple career during the two-day tournament.



Anders finished the first round Monday morning with a one-over 71, followed by an on-par 70 in the second round that afternoon. Anders played a great third round Tuesday morning, recording six birdies to finish shooting a three-under 67. Anders finished the outing tied for fifth with a two-under 208.



“He’s working really hard on his game,” coach Brian Quinn said. “I think he’s just starting to see the fruits of all his labor.”



Freshman Graham Chase scored a seven-over 77 in the first round. His game progressed in the second and third rounds as he scored a two-over 72 and a three-over 73, respectively. Chase finished the tournament tied for 36th.



Sophomore Conor McGrath shot a seven-over 77 in the first round, followed by back-to-back scores of 74 in the second and third rounds. McGrath finished the outing tied for 50th.



Sophomore Anthony Barr had a good start to the outing, bagging a three-over 73. He followed that up with an eight-over 78 and a nine-over 79. Barr finished the tournament tied for 64th.



Senior Liam McGrath scored a seven-over 77 in the first, followed by a ten-over 80 in the second and a five-over 75 in the third. He finished the tournament tied for 69th.



Clemson University took home top honors for the tournament, posting an 813 team score. Sophomore Jacob Bridgeman took the No. 1 with a twelve-under 198.



Quinn made a change in the lineup for the outing to have Barr fill in for freshman Danny Nguyen, who was ruled out with a fractured finger. Now that Nguyen is healthy, he just needs to get back in his rhythm, Quinn said.



“If we feel like he’s swinging well and doing what he’s supposed to do on the golf course, we’re gonna put him in the lineup,” Quinn said.



The Owls’ next outing will be in Greenville, North Carolina at the ECU Intercollegiate March 16-17.

