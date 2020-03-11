World Health Organization classifies COVID-19 as pandemic

There are over 121,700 cases of the virus worldwide.

The World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 is a pandemic Wednesday, CNN reported.

COVID-19 has infected more than 121,700 people worldwide and there are over 1,000 cases in the United States, the New York Times reported. As of Wednesday, there are 15 presumptive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, The Temple News reported. A pandemic is “the worldwide spread of a new disease,” according to the World Health Organization.



Montgomery County has reported nine presumptive cases, Bucks County has two cases and Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Wayne County and Monroe County have reported one presumptive case each, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.