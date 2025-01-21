Turner guiding Temple as spark off the bench

Following a successful freshman season at Alabama A&M, Kaylah Turner had a big decision to make.

Turner became a standout for the Bulldogs, averaging 11 points and three rebounds per game en route to earning South Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. Despite the success, the Jacksonville, Florida, native wanted to find a school that matched her playstyle and allowed her to reach her full potential as a player.

Temple checked both boxes and Turner transferred to North Philadelphia after falling in love with the coaching staff and clicking with the team. While it seemed like a perfect fit, Turner struggled to adjust at first and needed time to adapt to a new system and role as a bench player.

Despite Turner’s early struggles, head coach Diane Richardson viewed the sophomore as the heir apparent to former Temple all-conference guard Aleah Nelson. Richardson believed in Turner and knew she just needed time to grow her confidence. As the Owls advance in conference play, the guard has become a pivotal part of the Owls’ rotation and a spark off the bench with her offensive scoring prowess.

“Mentally it was tough,” Turner said. “I started all the games last year and to come here and not it was a little tough. But, you don’t grow unless you’re in a different environment and you have a challenge. That’s something I’m still overcoming and it’s helping me grow.”

Turner has made a strong impression in her first season on North Broad Street, becoming Temple’s third-leading scorer by averaging nine points per game. On a team that struggles with offensive efficiency, Turner is shooting a refreshing 42% from the field and 43% from three.

Turner’s primary role this season has been coming off the bench which was an adjustment she had to make after starting in 29 of 31 games for Alabama A&M. Turner also struggled to adapt to the fast-paced playstyle Temple’s offense thrives in.

The adjustment led to frustration for Turner when the constructive criticism she received from coaches was perceived as personal attacks. However, Turner’s mindset eventually changed as she found confidence in learning the Owls’ system while developing trust in her coaches, Richardson said.

“When she first came, if we corrected her or something she took it kind of personal,” Richardson said. “She’d get down on herself and our biggest thing is instilling confidence in our players. She’s embraced that now and she knows it’s nothing personal, strictly business.”

As Turner has continued to find her confidence within the program, the comparisons to Nelson have increased. In Nelson’s two years with the Owls, she was known for her speed and ability to finish creatively in the paint while still knocking down jumpers in big moments.

Turner’s speed and ability to create space for mid-range jump shots has become a staple of her game that resembles Nelson and has allowed her to excel this season.

Turner showcased her abilities in Temple’s 75-69 overtime win against FAU on Jan. 8 where she scored a career-high 25 points, going 8-14 from the field. The guard came up big for the Owls in overtime, scoring seven points to close out the win. Her performance has made her one of Temple’s go-to players in late-game scenarios.

“We need a player like that,” said guard Tarriyonna Gary. “We need somebody who we can count on that is not afraid to take that shot [at the end of a game]. And I feel like she’s shown several times that she’s not afraid to take that shot.”

Now that Turner has found her rhythm in Temple’s system, she is expected to play a crucial role for the rest of the season. The Owls came into the season looking to build on their success from last year which saw them claim a regular season American Athletic Conference title. As Temple enters the bulk of conference play, Turner’s talents will be needed for the team to reach its goals and compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

“Kaylah was a baller coming in but I think she’s learned it now and is more comfortable,” Richardson said. “You can see in games that she’s fearless and we like that about her.”