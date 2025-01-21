Earth’s climate change concerns

A student reflects on the recent LA Wildfires and the impact climate change has on the environment.

In early January, several wildfires erupted in the Los Angeles area of Southern California, unprecedented for their size, spread and the time of year they appeared.

The cause of the fires was a combination of factors, including the drought-like conditions in California. In addition to powerful coastal winds, Southern California has received 10% less rainfall than average since October, leaving the region dangerously arid.

As a hue of apocalyptic smoky air engulfed parts of Los Angeles, fire officials told civilians to leave their homes instead of waiting for formal evacuation orders if danger felt imminent. More than 20 million residents have been affected, with approximately 100,000 individuals forced to flee their homes located in the direct line of danger, PBS reported.

The tragic scenes and live broadcasts of the fires remind many Americans, including myself, that climate change is no longer a distant threat — it is unfolding now.

Civilizations are seeing cataclysmic natural disasters all across the globe. Human-induced climate change has directly affected the weather and environmental catastrophes worldwide, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. These atypical climate events, from the Australian bushfires to flooding in the Sahara desert, underscore the need for action.

While viewing the eerie images and videos of flames enveloping homes and businesses two thoughts come to me: the first being whether others are connecting how frequent these imminent climate change disasters have become.

During the past decade, and even within the last year, natural disasters have grown in ferocity, damage and death tolls. In September 2024, the Appalachians in North Carolina were hit by Hurricane Helene causing irreversible damage and severe flooding leading to hundreds of fatalities and towns, like Asheville and Chimney Rock, being destroyed.

The second thought that crossed my mind was anger that stems from how helpless I feel to hinder the effects of climate change as an individual.

On a grand scale, 72% of carbon dioxide emissions come from around 100 companies worldwide. However, this fact does not absolve me or anyone else from individual responsibility. The saying “it’s on your doorstep” is at its most prevalent. Individual citizens should not feel guilty about the events occurring across the globe, but ignorance of climate change is inexcusable.

While systemic change is critical, individual action matters too. Steps like conserving energy, recycling and using public transportation can significantly impact the environment around us.

There are also opportunities to get involved in sustainability and environmental consciousness across campus. Initiatives like Climate Action and Temple Green Health provide opportunities for students to take action, like advocating for Temple to divest from fossil fuel companies and learning about ways to improve individual carbon footprint. Education on sustainability — whether personal or career — can also give students knowledge and empower individuals to advocate for change.

At the same time, political advocacy is essential to drive large-scale impact. With a Republican-dominant Congress and Supreme Court, current investments in clean energy and climate action may be repealed under new leadership. The Inflation Reduction Act from 2022 invests in domestic energy production while prioritizing clean energy. It has since been threatened with repealment under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

A considerable step in protecting climate action initiatives is voting for local, state and federal officials with policies that address climate change. However, there are ways to influence political leaders into addressing civilians’ concerns about climate change, like writing and calling elected officials.

Within Philadelphia, organizations like Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, provide resources and training for people to advocate for climate-focused legislation.

The Los Angeles wildfires are a wake-up call that climate change is a present threat and our current reality. The time to act is now, individually and collectively, to ensure a safer, sustainable and existent future for all.