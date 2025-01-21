A fusion of technology, nature and art

The Institute of Contemporary Art hosted an opening celebration for Carl Cheng’s new exhibit “Nature Never Loses” on Jan. 17.

Carl Cheng, a contemporary artist based in Santa Monica, California, quietly moved through the crowd of viewers observing his art at the Institute of Contemporary Art on 36th Street near Sansom Street. Cheng almost went unnoticed as chatting visitors eyed his work across both floors of the ICA that were transformed into his world of technology and sculpture.

Erosion Machine, 1969-2020, is made of plexiglass and metal racks while fitting LED lights, a black light, pebbles, “human rocks” and a wood base on the inside. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“It all represents me at different times of my life,” Cheng said. “The me who made work 30 years ago to the me that made work yesterday.”

A visitor observes one of Cheng’s quotes of wisdom displayed on the walls throughout the museum. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cheng’s exhibit, “Nature Never Loses,” opened with a free celebration on Jan. 17 for guests wanting to get a first look at the new installation. The event lasted three hours, complete with catering and upbeat DJ music. Many people lined the stairs to get a bite of food while others explored the ICA, exhibiting reactions of surprise and astonishment at the peculiar pieces they found.

The Avocado Laboratory, 1998-2024, depicts the decay of carved and sculpted avocado skins and pits. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

“It’s so cool and immersive in here,” said Grace Jennings, a visitor to the exhibit. “My favorite thing is probably the avocado display,” gesturing to the small-scale greenhouse structure in the middle of the room.

Visitors observe photographs of Carl Cheng’s work on the walls of the ICA. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Inside, trays upon shelves contained palm-sized sculptures made of aged avocado skins. Many resembled the gaping face of a mask, while others spiraled into intricate formations.

Cheng’s Alternative TV series, 1979-2016, uses technology to interact with environmental materials to create art. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cheng’s interdisciplinary art style, which he has been developing since the 1960s, incorporates a wide variety of techniques and materials. While some pieces are various sculptural works, others become his “nature machines,” an artificial world perspective through man-made products. “Nature Never Loses” centers on the role of technology through the decades and reflects environmental change and political unrest.

CA visitors view the synopsis of Carl Cheng and his work positioned at the beginning of the exhibition. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Even the name of Cheng’s studio, John Doe Company is a comment on the commodification and branding of art. It also serves as a critique of the racism he faced as an Asian American during the Vietnam War era.

Human Landscapes – Imaginary Landscape 1, 2025, uses a mechanical rake to sculpt designs into the surface of sand laid out on the floor of an exhibition space. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cheng’s studies in fine art and industrial design at The University of California, Los Angeles helped shape his displays set around the ICA. From miniature ecosystems inside of a small ‘70s commercial television set to an intricate layout of sand on the floor designed by a mechanical rake, Cheng’s work finds ways to use technology to incorporate nature as an art form.

A projection room in the back of the ICA illuminates Cheng’s perspective of evolving nature. | JACK LARSON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Cheng’s work is free for guests to view at the ICA until April 6.