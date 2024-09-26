Temple students detained after protest at engineering career fair

Members of Temple University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine were arrested after an altercation with police Thursday.

Four protestors, including two Temple students and one alumn, were detained and arrested by the Temple University Police Department for a protest at the College of Engineering’s Career Fair at 11:30 a.m Thursday. They will likely face multiple charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin.

Protestors entered room 200 of the Howard Gittis Student Center and used a bullhorn to condemn weapons and defense contractors, like Ghost Robotics and Lockheed Martin, for their roles in the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians, including 16,000 children.

After demonstrating for less than an hour, officers escorted the group out via the south stairwell. Then, just steps from the double doors leading to North 13th Street, officers allegedly pushed a protester into a wall and caused her to fall to the ground, then singled her out for arrest.

As a group of officers restrained the individual, others physically engaged with officers, resulting in a police escalation that saw students pushed to the ground and handcuffed.

“We used enough force to effect an arrest and no more,” Griffin said. “I’m extremely proud of the restraint our officers used.”

It isn’t the first time that the university has punished its students, or the first time that SJP members have been arrested for pro-Palestinian protests. After the encampment at the University of Pennsylvania’s campus ended, two Temple students faced university sanctions for their roles in the 16-day protest. The punishment and related policy changes were later condemned by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Student protests targeting defense contractors at engineering career fairs have taken place at universities across the country since the war on Gaza began last year, including Cal Poly, Boston University, the University of Michigan, the University of New Hampshire, NC State University, the University of Wisconsin and Cornell University.

Cornell’s demonstration on Sept. 18 drew media attention after officials indicated they would pursue criminal charges against an estimated 100 protesters. Student activists from the Coalition of Mutual Liberation interrupted their university’s event by banging pots and pans and reports allege that they shoved police officers to enter the event.

A few days later, the university suspended Momodou Taal, an international PhD student, for his participation. He appears to be the only one punished so far and has accused the university of targeting him for being Black and Muslim.

This is a developing story. Last updated 3:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2024.