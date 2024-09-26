AAC releases men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules

Temple Men’s and Women’s basketball announced Thursday afternoon that itsAmerican Athletic Conference schedules have been finalized. The men’s conference play tips off on Jan. 3 against Wichita State while the women’s slate opens on Dec. 29 against Rice at The Liacouras Center.

The conference schedules finish out the 2024-25 schedules for both teams after their non-conference schedules were released earlier in the month.

The dates for the AAC tournament were also announced in the release, with the women’s taking place from March 8-12, 2025 and the men’s playing from March 12-16. Both teams will play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Temple kicks off conference play with a home game against Wichita State on Jan. 3. From there, the rest of the Owls’ home slate features eight games starting with a two-game set against Memphis on Jan. 16 and Tulane on Jan. 19.

Charlotte and ECU make their way to the Liacouras on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. The Owls host Tulsa on Feb. 12 and Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16. Reigning regular-season champion South Florida makes the trip to North Philadelphia on Feb. 26 and the Owls close out the regular season at home against North Texas on March 9.

Temple’s road conference schedule starts with East Carolina on Jan. 8 and Rice on Jan. 11. From there, the Owls travel down to North Texas on Jan. 22 and UTSA on Jan. 25. Temple heads south again to take on USF on Feb. 6 and Memphis on Feb. 9. The final three road games for Temple are Charlotte on Feb. 19, defending conference tournament champion UAB on Feb. 23 and Tulsa on March 4.

Temple takes three of the top five finishers from last season both at home and on the road in Charlotte, Memphis and USF. The Owls also take on Tulsa, ECU and North Texas twice during conference play.

The Owls finished 11th in the AAC last season but pulled off a miraculous run to the AAC tournament championship by winning five games in five days, before falling to UAB in the championship game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s Basketball’s conference slate will feature 18 total games split evenly with nine games on the road and at The Liacouras Center. The Owls start conference play with a pair of home games against Rice on Dec. 29 and then South Florida on Dec. 31..

Temple then hits the road for its next two games against Memphis on Jan. 5 and UAB on Jan 8. After the road stretch, Temple plays Tulane on Jan. 11, and Memphis on Jan. 22 at home, while playing ECU on Jan. 15 in Greenville, North Carolina.

The rest of Temple’s schedule consists of a pattern of two road games followed by two games at home. Temple will play Tulane for the second time on Jan. 25 and FAU on Jan. 28, before returning back to North Broad to face Tulsa on Feb. 2 and Charlotte on Feb. 8.

Temple will hit the road again for games against North Texas on Feb. 12 and UTSA on Feb. 15. The Owls will then host Wichita State on Feb. 19 and UAB on Feb. 22.

Temple will travel to Charlotte on Feb. 26 and South Florida on March 1 in the home stretch of conference play. The Owls then return to The Liacouras Center for the final game of the regular season against ECU on March 4.

Temple was picked to finish eighth in the AAC last season but earned its regular season title after defeating FAU 74-53 on March 6. The Owls ended up falling short in the AAC Tournament semifinals to Rice on March 12.