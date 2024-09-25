Four-star guard Cam Miles commits to Temple

Four-star high school prospect Cam Miles announced his verbal commitment to Temple Wednesday afternoon, via his social media. Miles joins guard Cam Wallace, who committed to Temple during the summer as a part of the Owls’ class of 2025.

Miles will play his post-grad year of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He spent last season at AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona and was ranked as a four-star prospect.

The 6-foot, 3-inch shooting guard took an official visit to Temple last weekend and announced it was in his top three schools Sunday night. Miles fielded offers from fellow American Athletic Conference members ECU, Charlotte and USF and SEC member Mississippi State.

Miles joins Wallace on North Broad Street next season in head coach Adam Fisher’s third year at the helm. The Owls lose guards Jamal Mashburn Jr.and Matteo Picarelli next season and guards Shane Dezonie and Lynn Greer III are seniors this season. The freshman duo and will-be sophomore guard Aiden Tobiason could help fill the gaps in 2025.