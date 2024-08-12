Three-star guard Cam Wallace commits to Temple

The Westtown School guard is Temple Basketball’s first commit for the class of 2025.

Three-star high school prospect Cam Wallace has verbally committed to Temple, he announced in a social media post Monday afternoon. Wallace is Temple Men’s Basketball’s first class of 2025 commitment.

Wallace plays high school basketball at the Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, where he is ranked as Rivals’ 116th best player in the country and the 34th best shooting guard in his class.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher immediately clicked with the Norristown native, leading to his eventual commitment.

“When I met him, he’s just a cool dude,” Wallace told Owlscoop.com in an interview last month. “Him and coach [Bobby] Jordan, they’re just genuine funny guys, and I like guys like that. I had a connection from the start.”

Temple offered Wallace in July of 2023, the first Division I school to offer the six-foot, five-inch guard. He committed to the Owls after fielding offers from Big-5 rivals Drexel and Saint Joseph’s, as well as former American Athletic Conference member Cincinnati. He also held an offer from Texas A&M.

Wallace is now the third high school commitment in the Fisher era following guard Aidan Tobiason and forward Dillon Battie. The Owls haven’t qualified for March Madness since the 2019 season, but Wallace has lofty expectations for when he finally steps onto the Liacouras Center floor.

“Win an [American Athletic Conference] championship,” Wallace said. “Get coach Fish coach of the year, make my team better and most importantly, me, become better.”