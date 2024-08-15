AAC announces Temple Football’s 2025 conference schedule

The Owls will face 2022 AAC champion Tulane at Lincoln Financial Field next season while going on the road to face Charlotte, North Texas, Army and Tulsa.

The American Athletic Conference announced Temple Football’s conference schedule model for the 2025 football season on Thursday afternoon. The Owls will play four home conference games, and will also head on the road for four conference games next season.

Temple will host Navy, Tulane, UTSA and East Carolina in 2025. The Owls game against Tulane will likely be the most significant conference matchup, with the Green Wave playing in the AAC championship the past two seasons and winning the conference in 2022.

The last time Temple played UTSA at home, former quarterback E.J. Warner threw for 472 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-34 loss. Warner transferred to Rice in the offseason, so the Owls will have a new quarterback under center in their next home matchup against the Roadrunners.

The Owls will play road conference games against Army, Charlotte, North Texas and Tulsa during the 2025 season. Temple plays Army this season in a primetime game on Sept. 26, one of its two night games.

The Owls played both North Texas and Tulsa on the road in 2023, and both resulted in losses. On Oct. 14 they faced the Mean Green without Warner and lost 45-14 in Denton, Texas. Warner played against the Golden Hurricanes, but the result was the same and Temple fell 48-26 on Sept. 29.

Official dates and times for the contests will be announced at a later date.