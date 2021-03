One of the men was armed. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Two men stole a 67-year-old man’s wallet containing $900 on 11th Street near Oxford at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

One of the two men was armed with a handgun, Leone wrote. The victim is not affiliated with Temple University and was not injured during the incident, Leone added.