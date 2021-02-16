Voices: Do you support student-run businesses?

Deven Soontharothai
Freshman management information systems major
“I think honestly like, if I was given a choice between a student-run business or not, I would probably choose the one that isn’t run by a student, but I don’t see the problem with a student-run business.”
Tori Millheim
Junior biology major
“I try to because I like to support other people’s dreams, and if it comes from a small business rather than a big corporation I find that as a bonus.”
John Kakoyan
Freshman economics major
“I haven’t really, I don’t know of any student-run small businesses, but I would buy from them to help them out if I knew of any.”
Asha Kunchakarra
Junior management information systems major
“Personally I don’t buy from many student businesses, not just because I don’t want to support them, I just naturally don’t, I’ve never done it before, but there’s no like reasoning for it.”
