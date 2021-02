The man was shot once in the torso and was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in the torso on 18th Street near Oxford at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man had no affiliation with Temple University. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m., Leone wrote.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit is currently investigating the incident, Leone added.