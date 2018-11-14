Volleyball snaps six-game losing streak

Temple will host Wichita State on Friday in one of their last games of the season. The Owls are headed for their worst season since 2010.

Temple University volleyball split their two-game road trip this weekend.

The Owls snapped their six-game losing streak on Sunday with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-9 win against the Tigers.



The Owls (6-21, 3-12 American Athletic Conference) fell to Tulane on Friday, but recorded a three-set sweep against Memphis on Sunday.



MEMPHIS SWEEP



On Friday in Memphis, TN, Temple used a 7-1 run to take control of the first set after leading 10-9.



The second set against Memphis featured 17 ties and six lead changes, but the Owls prevailed 26-24. The Owls finished the match with a .452 attack percentage in the third, holding Memphis to a negative .030 percentage to complete the sweep.



This is the second time this season Temple has defeated Memphis in three sets. The last time the Owls beat the Tigers was on Oct. 19 at McGonigle Hall.



The Owls ended with a .299 attack percentage compared to the Tigers’ .117 hitting. Sophomore outside hitter Katerina Papazoglou led the way with 15 kills, adding eight digs. Senior middle hitter Carla Guennewig had ten kills, matching her career high. Freshman setter Tyler Lindgren finished with 20 assists and 12 digs.



LOSS TO TULANE



Temple started the weekend road trip with a four-set loss at Tulane in New Orleans, LA. The Green Wave topped the Owls, 25-14, 18-25, 25-14, and 25-17.



Tulane began the first set strong by jumping to an 8-3 lead. Tulane would take a 19-11 lead, and eventually close out the set, 25-14. The Owls bounced back in the second set with a 5-1 run to put them up 12-8. The Owls’ early lead gave them enough momentum to win the set and then the game.



After a 4-4 tie to begin the third set, the Green Wave lead the entire third and fourth sets to secure their four-set victory.



Temple will take on Wichita State at McGonigle Hall on Friday night.