Voting for Donald Trump is not an option

The Temple News’ Editorial Board urges Temple students to utilize their right to vote to oppose another Trump administration.

American democracy is on the line today.

For many students, this may be their first time voting in a presidential election. America’s political parties are more polarized than ever and this is a time of unsureness, trepidation and fear.

Students are now met with the consequential decision of choosing a president who will best align with the greater values of American citizens. Voting in this election is a necessity. Students who are registered must protect their civil rights and freedoms and stand for the overall justice of this country.

During the past year, the American people have watched tensions grow as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have unveiled their policy platforms and key campaign concerns.

The Editorial Board urges Temple students to utilize their fundamental right to vote to oppose another Trump administration. American freedoms like reproductive rights, access to healthcare and fair treatment of the working class, are vulnerable. Trump does not serve in the interests of the Republican Party, he is pushing forth ideologies that alienate and separate the American people.

Trump has repeatedly threatened the integrity of the United States through direct attacks using racist and misogynistic rhetoric, causing the overturn of Roe V. Wade during his 2016 presidency and threatening the freedom of the American press.

Trump has stated on multiple occasions he will push to silence the American press. He threatens jailing reporters and silencing news networks who cover him unfavorably by taking away their broadcasting licenses.

This is a direct infringement of the First Amendment, which defends the democratic standards for freedom of the press. Under Trump’s presidency, journalists will be silenced, and Americans will no longer be able to turn to journalism for advocacy and authentic news.

Following the September presidential debate, in an interview with Fox News, Trump vocalized his disdain for the fact-checking by ABC moderators. He accused the network of being biased, inaccurate and unworthy of their network license.

During multiple rallies across the country during his candidacy run, Trump has called for a direct attack on the media section. Trump called journalists the “enemy of the people” during an August rally minutes before an attendee stormed the media section.

On Sunday morning in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Trump told a crowd of supporters that he “wouldn’t mind” reporters getting shot at.

Trump’s incendiary language toward the press demonizes and alienates journalists from the American People.

Temple students must vote for a president who defends individual liberties and upholds the democratic standard. If Trump is elected, America’s democratic principles will be in jeopardy. The country will be unrecognizable under Trump and Americans will find they have no one to turn to.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state and could be the state that decides the next president of the United States. Approximately 83% of Temple students plan on casting their ballot against Trump, according to an August poll conducted by The Temple News.

Temple has approximately 30,000 students who are eligible to vote, around 97% of students are registered and plan to vote on Election Day, according to the same TTN poll. It’s essential that students who are able to vote exercise their right and cast their ballots because their vote can heavily influence the election.

Considering Trump’s evident prejudice against marginalized communities and free speech, it is paramount for Temple students to use their vote against him. In a swing state like Pennsylvania, withholding votes against Trump’s tyrannical policies will be detrimental.

In this election, and this time of unsureness, voting for Trump is not an option.