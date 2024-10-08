Poll: Temple more than half of out-of-state students voting in Philadelphia

The Temple News surveyed more than 140 students to find out if they are prepared to vote for the upcoming presidential election.

The overwhelming majority of Temple students are registered to vote, and many switched their registration status prior to the upcoming election, according to a poll conducted by The Temple News between Sept. 20 and Oct. 5.

The survey of more than 140 students shared their registration status and voting plans. Approximately 97% of students confirmed they are registered and plan to vote on Nov. 5. A very low percentage of students are registered and not voting or not registered and not planning on voting at all, approximately 3%.

Lourdes Cardamone, a junior political science major and president of Temple University Democrats, is helping students on campus register to vote. She believes students on campus are passionate about voting, but sometimes lack the knowledge of registration and polling locations.

“That’s definitely one thing that Temple Dems has been working on, is trying to get a lot of young people to realize you can vote with your address here,” Cardamone said. “You do not need to be from here to be able to get to the polls.”

Temple University Republicans president and junior political science major Billy Walker agrees on the importance of informing voters.

“It’s important to educate voters on the issues and make sure everyone has up-to-date information and knows their options when considering voting,” Walker wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “Doing this is important not just in Temple’s community but across the state.”

Both TU Democrats and Republicans have tables dedicated to registering students. They focus mostly on freshmen students who are new to the area. Cardamone also believes there are misconceptions when it comes to encouraging this generation of students to vote.

“We’re very passionate, we’re very fiery and very impatient,” Cardamone said. “And so I think moving forward, people are invested in this election. I don’t think everybody is 100% for Harris, 100% for Trump, but at the end of the day, we’re 100% for our constitutional right to vote.”

Approximately 52% of out-of-state students have changed their voter registration to cast their ballot in Pennsylvania. A small percentage of students plan to but have not yet, at 3%. Pennsylvania is a swing state, and currently Harris is leading in The New York Times’ polls at 49%. Youth voter turnout could have an influential impact on the election.

“Pennsylvania is the important place to be,” Birkenstamm said. “I think students are coming around to that and are curious and they want to learn more. I love being out here and being able to help.”

More students are supporting Harris compared to The Temple News’ previous survey conducted in July and August, with approximately 75% of students in favor — an increase of five percentage points. Only 14% of students are supporting President Donald Trump, a three percent decrease. Undecided voters decreased by four percent.

Chris Birkenstamm, a sophomore political science major, can be found walking around campus with Project 26, an organization whose mission is to expand voter engagement, asking students what issues are important to them on the ballot. Sometimes he has a clipboard to get students registered. He believes his efforts are helping people become more knowledgeable about their voting decisions, which comes at a time when many students are undecided.

“We have a lot of independents who come up too, and are just like, ‘I really don’t care for either of the candidates, can you tell me about these issues, though?’” Birkenstamm said. “‘Can you point me in the direction of a party or candidate who might align with that?’ And we can do that for them.”

About a quarter of students believe the presidential debate had an influence on their voter decision, while the majority said otherwise.

Birkenstamm has tabled with TU Democrats and Republicans to raise awareness of issues, alongside getting students registered. According to Birkenstamm, on the day of their tabling collaboration more than 100 students stopped by, filled out the Project 26 survey and showed their interest.

While taking a nonpartisan approach to issues, Birkenstamm feels strongly about the barriers for student voting.

“There’s a major barrier and it’s the fact that the university doesn’t give off on Tuesday, Nov. 5,” Birkenstamm said. “But that said, I think that the Philadelphia board of elections, whoever’s in charge of putting polling places in places, does a fantastic job when it comes to college campuses.”

Last year, there were ten polling places near Temple’s campus, which is accessible to the many different streets that students live on. Brikenstamm, along with Cardamone, said their efforts include directing students to their polling location for the upcoming election. Their work comes at a time when many students, some who may be voting for the first time in the neighborhood, are uncertain.

Approximately 19% of students are voting in person and do not know where their polling location is. Almost half of students, around 48%, are voting in person and know their polling location. Less students are voting by mail, 32%, and very little do not know how to access their mail-in ballot.

Walker, who also serves as the vice-chairman of Pennsylvania’s Federation of College Republicans, believes this election is more important than any other, and that Pennsylvania is a key factor.

“Pennsylvania is likely to be one of the closest states in the country,” Walker wrote. “It could be decided by only thousands of votes. Out of state students across [Pennsylvania] could absolutely impact the results of the election.”