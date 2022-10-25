Where to vote by mail

On Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., students will be submitting their ballot applications and returning them by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. to vote in the upcoming general election. Here’s where you can vote by mail this year.

Philadelphians can request their mail-in or absentee ballots using this link.

Voters must submit their ballot applications to their county election board by Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. and return their ballots to the county election board, or another designated location, by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections is located in City Hall at 1400 John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Philadelphians can also return their ballot by mail or by visiting a drop-box location.

The closest drop-box locations to Main Campus are the Eastern State Penitentiary at 2027 Fairmount Avenue, Independence Branch Library at 18 South 7th Street, Shissler Rec Center at 1800 Blair Street and the Riverview Place Voter Registration Office at 520 North Columbus Boulevard.

Any voter can request a mail-in ballot, while voters with a disability or those who won’t be in their municipality on election day can request an absentee ballot, according to the Pennsylvania State Department’s Voting and Election Information page.