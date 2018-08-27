Women’s soccer records another shutout in a 3-0 victory against Delaware State

Temple University won its second consecutive game against Delaware State University, 3-0, on Sunday in Dover, Delaware.



The Owls have now recorded back-to-back shutouts. The Owls blanked Sacred Heart University, 2-0, on Friday.



The Owls took command of the match early by tallying two first half goals.



Senior forward Kerri McGinley scored the Owls’ first goal in the second minute of the match.



Sophomore forward Emma Wilkins scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute of the match. Wilkins now has two goals on the season.



The Owls’ third goal came in the 81st minute when junior defender Emily Keitel scored her first goal of the season.



Every player on Temple’s roster saw the field, allowing coach Seamus O’Connor to experiment with various lineups.



All three of Temple’s goalkeepers shared the shutout. Junior Morgan Basileo was in goal for the first-half of the match. Senior Jordan Nash and junior Cassy Skelton split goalkeeping duties during the second half. Nash kept the shutout alive by saving a penalty kick in the 85th minute from Hornets’ junior Braxton Clark.



The Owls will next face the University of Maryland on Friday at the Temple Sports Complex.