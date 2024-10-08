Wright providing bright spot amid gloomy season

Temple Football has struggled mightily this season, but wide receiver Dante Wright has broken out in a big way.

Late in the third quarter of Temple’s game against Utah State on Sept. 21, the Owls trailed 21-17 and were desperately hunting for a spark to pull out its first win of the season.

Dante Wright, the Owls’ leading receiver, was relatively quiet up to that point of the game. He spent the majority of the first half on the sideline while battling a leg injury.

But Wright was subbed in on third down from inside the Owls’ own 10-yard line and he delivered. Quarterback Evan Simon launched a pass toward a streaking Wright. The ball landed in his arms, and he outran the entire Aggies’ defense for a 91-yard touchdown.

That go-ahead touchdown has exemplified the type of season Wright is having and how important he has become to Temple’s offense.

Wright had a four-game streak of 95 receiving yards or more earlier this season, turning himself into a security blanket for whoever has been under center. Wright also hauled in a touchdown in each of those four games, matching his total from last season. Wright has become not only the best receiver on the Owls’ roster, but one of the best in the American Athletic Conference.

“I’ve just been taking it day by day with practice,” Wright said. “It’s been really intentional, trying to get my body working throughout the week. I can really go out there and be myself and that’s what has clicked for me.”

The graduate student is in his second season with the Owls following four years at Colorado State. Wright spent his first year at Temple dealing with injuries and struggled to put up the production he was capable of.

Wright ended the 2023 season with 39 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns, topping 70 yards in a game just twice. The numbers showed promise, but he knew he was capable of more and felt like he couldn’t find a rhythm.

Wright was projected to be atop the wide receiver depth chart alongside Ian Stewart entering 2024. However, Stewart suffered a season-ending leg injury just before the first game, which left Wright as the most experienced receiver on the team.

The Owls started the season with quarterback questions and needed a player to step up to ease the uncertainty. It only took two weeks before Wright snatched the role for himself.

Wright struggled in Temple’s season opener against Oklahoma, managing just three receptions for 36 yards and a fumble. Since then, he’s become the go-to guy for Simon and Forrest Brock.

Wright found his footing the next week against Navy, logging 11 catches for more than 100 yards and Temple’s first touchdown of the season. He made himself available to Brock time and time again. Brock was injured at the end of that game and Simon had to step in and take his place.

Despite the change of quarterback, Wright’s production continued and he now sits top-10 in the country in receptions

“[Wright is] the guy that we count on to make plays,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “We’re trying to get the ball in his hands to do so. He’s just a steady football player, a tough nut that knows what he’s doing and diagnoses coverages full speed on the run and makes the proper adjustments. When you have a guy like that, the quarterback tends to trust you a little bit.”.

Since Simon stepped in as the starting quarterback, Wright has recorded 20 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Like he did with Brock, Wright instantly became one of Simon’s favorite targets, and his reliability has been critical for Simon’s development in his first year in the program.

“This is my fifth season of college football and he is one of the best players I have been with,” Simon said. “He’ll make it right a lot of times, and then once he catches the ball, he’s tough to get down. Dante’s a heck of a player. I’m grateful to be on the same team as him.”

Wright’s production has brought light to a struggling team but his impact surpasses the numbers he puts on the gridiron. He was voted a single-digit captain before the season started, representing the leadership he brings to the table for a team filled with new faces and young players.

Despite Wright’s hot start, the team has not been able to find much success in the win column this season. Putting up high receiving yards and scoring touchdowns is satisfying for him, but at the end of the day, Wright just wants to win.

“It feels pretty good [to score in four straight games], but I also want to win,” Wright said. “I think if we as a team can pull out more wins then it would be more fulfilling.”