15 year old shot on Temple’s campus

A 15-year-old was shot once in the right hip on Temple’s campus and rushed to Temple Hospital by police Monday at 3:53 p.m., a Department of Public Safety spokesperson told The Temple News. The incident happened on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad Street, across from Morgan Hall. The victim is currently in critical condition.

The shooter appeared to be of a similar age and immediately fled onto the Broad Street Line at the Cecil B. Moore station, according to DPS.

Police cars blocked the westbound direction from Broad Street to 15th and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The Temple News observed one helicopter above campus.

Police have located four casings and two projectiles, according to Philadelphia Police Dispatch.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident, DPS said.