A note on recent content

Dear readers,

As you probably know, an altercation between members of Temple’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine and Temple Police occurred yesterday at the Howard Gittis Student Center during a job fair for the College of Engineering.

Four protesters, including at least one Temple student, were arrested and later released following the incident.

Our coverage of the events included statements made from Temple SJP’s social media accounts before they were fact checked and verified by The Temple News and before allowing Temple’s Department of Public Safety to respond to the claims.

One statement in particular made inaccurate claims stating Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin was involved in an altercation that led to a protester’s shirt being ripped, revealing part of their chest. The article did not give Griffin or DPS the opportunity to comment on the claims made by Temple SJP.

Throughout its 103-year history, The Temple News has prided itself on being an outlet that provides accurate, fair and informative content to the Temple and North Central communities. These recent content errors have not met those standards.

These issues will be corrected, and our editorial process for live blogs and developing stories will change to ensure complete accuracy on breaking news situations.

The Editor-in-Chief, Managing Editors and Chief Copy Editors would like to apologize to our readers for the lapses in our publication’s judgment and promise to continue to hold all of our staff members to the highest possible journalistic standards.

For any additional comments or questions about our editorial processes, please contact editor@temple-news.com.