Protestors released with no charges after altercation at engineering career fair protest

Four members of Temple Students for Justice in Palestine, including at least one Temple student and one alumnus, were arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Updated 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

The four demonstrators who were arrested after a physical altercation with Temple Police after a protest at a career fair have been released with no charges, Temple Students for Justice in Palestine announced on social media on Friday morning.

TUPD is aware of the releases and is working with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office to provide additional materials to charge the four individuals, a spokesperson for Temple’s Department of Public Safety wrote in a statement to The Temple News.

A longer statement by DPS posted on Facebook states that their evidence includes body camera footage and stationary security cameras in the building, as well as eyewitness accounts from several university administrators.

“We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation that includes looking at all videos and taking witness statements,” the post read.

Arrested students may also still face disciplinary action from the university for their participation, according to an email from President Richard Englert Thursday evening.

“Temple’s Division of Student Affairs is investigating the incident,” a portion of the email reads. “Any students and student organizations who violated university policy may be subject to disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code.”

Just after 10:50 a.m. Thursday, between 12 and 15 demonstrators entered the College of Engineering’s fall career and internship fair, using a bullhorn to condemn employers at the event. They focused on defense contractors and weapons manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin, Ghost Robotics, General Dynamics and Leonardo Helicopters.

During the 30 minutes that the group was present, many students tried to continue the fair as usual, speaking with employers in other sectors, including civil and biomedical engineering.

Protestors eventually exited SAC 200, where the fair was taking place. A verbal altercation took place between some protestors, TUPD officers and university officials, some of which was documented by a member of Students for Justice in Palestine.

In the clip, Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin is seen moving protestors toward the stairwell leading to the exit.

Verbal altercations continued as demonstrators exited the stairwell toward the exit. Then, a few steps from the double doors, one protestor was pushed against a wall and fell to the ground. Police were heard saying that she was being placed under arrest.

As police herded the group toward the exit, the incident turned physical after SJP members protested the action and pushed back against police. Four individuals, including one Temple student and one alumnus, were arrested as a result.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.