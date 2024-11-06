Boyle defeats Bashir to keep House District 2 seat

The two candidates faced off for the second time in the 2024 election.

Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has won re-election to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which represents most of Temple’s Main Campus, the Associated Press reported.

Boyle won with 81.8% percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant.

Boyle has held the seat since 2019. In the 2022 race, Boyle won by more than 50 points for the first time against Bashir.

Prior to representing the Philadelphia district, Boyle was the representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District. He served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2009 to 2015.

Boyle worked on giving Temple federal funding for public safety initiatives. He funded the new license plate reader cameras that were installed on campus over the summer, as part of a larger effort to make safety improvements.

“It’s been well publicized that the neighborhoods adjacent to Temple’s campus have seen an increase in crime, including violent crime and crime involving firearms,” a spokesperson for the Boyle campaign told The Temple News Oct. 22. “Through this new technology implemented as a result of this funding, Temple’s on-campus police department would be able to leverage its security camera network to detect weapons.”

Boyle plans to tackle climate change, revitalize the economy and forgive student loans once elected, according to his spokesperson.