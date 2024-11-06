Dave Sunday defeats Eugene DePasquale in Attorney General race

The former York County District Attorney won the seat with 51.04% percent of the vote.

In a close race, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday (R.) has been elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General with 51.04% percent of the vote, defeating Euguene DePasquale (D), the Associated Press reported.

Sunday wants to work towards public safety and fight against violence and drugs, according to his campaign website. Alongside many other efforts in fighting opioid use, he founded the York County Heroin Task Force.

Sunday has held the district attorney position since 2018. He is a Navy veteran and a graduate of Widener Law School.

Sunday supports current Pennsylvania laws on abortion and will defend the legislation, citing there are exceptions for abortion in cases of rape, incest and life of the mother. He also said the decision should be left to the states.