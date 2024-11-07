McCormick beats incumbent Casey in tight Senate race

The Republican candidate won against the incumbent with 49 percent of the vote.

Dave McCormick (R) has been elected the next Pennsylvania United States Senator with 49% of the vote, defeating incumbent Bob Casey, Jr. (D) who has held the seat since 2007, the Associated Press reported.

The vote is currently within half a percentage point, which would trigger an automatic recount, according the Pennsylvania state law. There are still thousands of uncounted ballots, which could give McCormick a larger lead and cancel out the need for a recount.

A spokesperson for Bob Casey wrote in a statement Thursday afternoon that thousands of ballots across the commonwealth have yet to be counted, including provisional ballots, military and overseas ballots and mail-in ballots.

“We will make sure every Pennsylanian’s voice is heard,” the spokesperson wrote.

McCormick, who the AP called as the winner of the race, has advocated for a number of issues including inflation, a stricter border and upgrades to the military.

McCormick has previously supported the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn Roe V. Wade. He calls himself a pro-lifer who is against a national ban on abortions, advocating for states’ rights when it comes to the issue of protection laws.

“I believe that [abortion] is so polarizing that courts shouldn’t decide, judges shouldn’t decide, people should decide,” McCormick said. “And there’s very different views across states, so I believe it’s a state’s rights issue.”

McCormick is a graduate of West Point and a combat veteran. He previously ran against Mehmet Oz in 2022 before losing to him in the Republican primary election. Oz eventually lost to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman in the 2022 midterm election.

McCormick has held positions in the Bush administration and as CEO of Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund based in Connecticut.