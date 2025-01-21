Campus expansion isn’t always the answer

On Jan. 10, President John Fry announced Temple’s potential acquisition of the University of the Arts’ main building, Terra Hall, located on South Broad Street. With an $18 million bid on the building, Temple plans to house its Center City campus in this location if approved in court.

Temple also announced plans in November 2024 to expand Main Campus with the Klein College of Media and Communication and Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts on North Broad Street. Construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed by the Fall 2027 semester.

As Temple pushes forward with expansion efforts across Philadelphia, the Editorial Board urges Fry to make conscious decisions regarding community relations. Further, Fry and his administration should focus on immediate concerns on existing campuses before acquiring more property. Although it’s unrealistic to not further the development of Temple, it’s important to prioritize improvements that can be made on campus.

For example, 73% of Temple’s peer mentors and resident assistants submitted a letter to former President Richard Englert announcing their unionization in September 2024. The union remains unrecognized by the university as students demand more sufficient compensation and working conditions. The university should make communicating with these student unions a top priority.

Recent concerns with public safety also surfaced on Dec. 10, 2024, after the Temple University Police Association President Sean Quinn announced the force’s trouble with hiring and officer retention, The Temple News reported.

The union states they have lost nearly 50 officers in the past two years; though this number is not yet confirmed by the Department of Public Safety, TUPA’s allegations have raised concerns about whether the department could function in the coming year. As safety remains a concern for the Temple community, the new administration should prioritize fixing the inner issues within TUPD.

Temple’s expansion into North Central has already contributed to gentrification and the removal of long-term residents. For example, during Paul Anderson’s presidency in the mid-to-late ‘60s many North Central residents were displaced using eminent domain. The university must recognize these past mistakes and go forth diligently by being mindful of community concerns.

As Temple plans to expand past its current campus into the Center City area and further into North Central, Fry should communicate consistently with nearby communities amidst expansion to mitigate the harm to vulnerable communities. Fry must also prioritize current issues facing Main Campus, as the top priority of university affairs should be the prosperity of existing facilities and students.