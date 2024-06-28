Drexel’s John A. Fry expected to be named Temple’s 14th president

Fry, who is currently the president of Drexel University, will be named Temple’s 14th president, a source confirmed to The Temple News.

John A. Fry, the current president of Drexel University, is expected to be named the 14th president of Temple, an anonymous source confirmed to The Temple News Friday.

Fry was the unanimous choice of the selection committee, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Fry has served as Drexel’s president since March 2010, and was the president of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from 2002-10. He also served as the Chief Operation Officer at the University of Pennsylvania from 1995-2002.

Fry also previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, and a board member of The Wistar Institute, an international leader in biomedical research in the fields of cancer, immunology and infectious diseases.

Fry received an undergraduate degree from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

The university has not confirmed the hire, but a formal announcement is expected to come from Temple’s Board of Trustees.