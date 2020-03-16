Here are emergency aid resources for Temple students during the COVID-19 outbreak

Several organizers and companies on campus and in the city are offering food and housing resources during the pandemic.

After the Temple University announced its decision to transition to online classes and evacuate on-campus housing for the rest of the semester over COVID-19 concerns on March 11, several Temple and Philadelphia community members, organizations and companies have organized mutual aid resources to assist students.

FINANCIAL AID

The Dean of Students Office is continuing to offer an emergency financial aid fund for students through Student Affairs. Students can request short-term financial aid through an online application.

FOOD



The Dean of Students Office is also managing access to Temple’s Cherry Pantry. Students can request access by visiting the Dean of Students Office, according to the Cherry Pantry’s Instagram account.

PhillyFoodFinder offers a map of food resources in the city for students and residents who need help finding other food pantries in the city outside of Temple.

Bebashi Transition to Hope, a nonprofit social services organization about a mile south of Main Campus on Spring Garden Street near 13th, has food pantry hours on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to their Facebook account.



HOUSING

Sean Welch, a junior political science major, and Jessica Harrington, a senior media studies and production major, organized the Temple Students Group for the COVID Situation Facebook group. They want the group to grow into a network for student leaders and student organizations to share resources, they said.



As a part of the group, Welch set up a public spreadsheet for Temple students who can house displaced students, drive students to the airport or help move items.

The Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown on 17th near Race Street is offering a displaced student rate of $59 per night or $399 per week with a reduced-price student meal plan, according to a press release from the hotel. Rooms are available immediately for students and they should email jose.sanchez@SheratonPhillyDT.com for the offer.

STORAGE

For students having to move out of university housing due to COVID-19 concerns, U-HAUL, a moving company, is offering free 30-day self-storage at company-owned and operated facilities. Students must have their college ID and should contact their closest store in person or over the phone, according to a press release by the company.

Additionally, MakeSpace, another storage company, is offering discounted storage to students affected by school closings, according to a tweet from the company. Students should call the company to coordinate the offer.

TECHNOLOGY

T-Mobile announced that all current customers’ plans will be expanded to unlimited data and given 20GB of mobile hotspots for the next 60 days, according to a press release from the telecommunication company. The company is also offering free international calling to countries designated as Level 3 for travel restrictions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comcast also announced it will be opening up Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots for free for everyone for the next 60 days and low-income families can sign up to receive free internet for the next 60 days, according to the company’s website. Those eligible can sign up for the service online or call the company.

PHARMACY



CVSHealth, Target and Walgreens are offering free home delivery of prescriptions, according to company press releases.

CITY MUTUAL AID

Tamara Baldwin created the Neighbors helping Neighbors: Request for Aid – Philly Mutual Aid for Folks affected by COVID-19 Google Form for city residents to request food delivery, prescription delivery and transportation assistance. Residents who want to offer services can fill out a separate Google Form.

People’s Poor Economic Human Rights Campaign, a campaign organization, has also set up a Google Form for Philadelphia residents to offer mutual aid of food, meal prep and transportation, among other services. People who need these services can call or email their organization for access.