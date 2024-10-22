Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania’s U.S Senate Race

Bob Casey and Dave McCormick are running for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania alongside three third-party candidates.

Five candidates are running for a United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania this election year. Major party candidates Bob Casey and Dave McCormick have centered their debates on inflation, the economy and reproductive rights.

U.S. Senators are up for reelection every six years. If Casey is reelected, Pennsylvania will have two Democratic senators for the next four years.

Here are the candidates for one of Pennsylvania’s seats.

Bob Casey Jr (D-Incumbent)

Casey has held a seat in the U.S. Senate since 2007 and is the son of former Pennsylvania Gov. Bob Casey Sr.

Casey’s campaign advocates for protection of abortion rights under the U.S Supreme Court ruling of Roe v Wade. He aims to work toward achieving affordable higher education, fighting ‘greedflation,’ using renewable energy and preserving the rights of individuals.

“Corporations were engaged in price-gouging, taking advantage of the pandemic and the inflationary pressures,” Casey said in his second debate against McCormick. “I think we should do something about it, we should point it out like I have [and] issue reports on it. Second, we should pass price-gouging legislation to hold companies accountable. Thirdly, we should rollback those big corporate tax breaks they got a couple years ago. The difference in this race is I want to go after price-gouging, my opponent won’t do it.”

Dave McCormick (R)

McCormick is a graduate of West Point and a veteran. McCormick has held jobs both in the private and public sector. He was a Deputy National Security Advisor for former President George W. Bush as well as former CEO of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

This is McCormick’s second bid for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania after he conceded to Mehmet Oz in 2022 in his first run.

McCormick has been critical of Casey’s policies and tenure as U.S. Senator. He argues for a more strict and secure border and increased resources to the military.

McCormick has previously supported the Supreme Court’s decision in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade. He recently stated he supports voters in states choosing if they will or will not protect abortion rights.

He has been vocal about his disdain for inflation like Casey. McCormick states that excessive spending under the Biden administration has been the leading cause of inflation in the country.

“As a former CEO, Dave has experience creating hundreds of Western Pennsylvania jobs and eliminating wasteful spending,” McCormick’s campaign website stated. “He knows what it’s like to be responsible for the bottom line, and in the Senate he’ll work to rein in government spending, oppose tax increases, and exercise fiscal responsibility to lessen the burden on the people of the commonwealth.”

Leila Hazou (Green)

Hazou worked on Wall Street after receiving her master’s in business administration from Loyola College. She changed her registration from Democrat to Green this year after becoming disappointed with Casey and the democratic party.

Hazou’s campaign focuses on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and women’s, LGBTQ+ and worker’s rights as well as accessible healthcare, including abortion rights. Hazou ties her anti-war stances to her Palestinian heritage. Hazou also believes that student loans should be forgiven.

“Leila believes that college should be free, that people who go to college or who go to trade school are doing a service in their country,” said Alex Casper, chair of Hazou’s campaign. “They’re building up their institutions, they’re building up their communities and we need them to do it. We need people to go to school, become doctors and become teachers. We shouldn’t charge them for doing a service for our community.”

John Thomas (Libertarian)

Thomas currently teaches at a charter school in Kittanning. Thomas’ campaign is focused on what he calls the three P’s – peace, prosperity and Pennsylvania.

His campaign is based on the Libertarian values he hopes to teach Pennsylvanians. Thomas believes in allowing Pennsylvanians to file bankruptcy on student loans, closing military bases in other countries, a secure border and a ban on abortions.

“My campaign focuses on peace, prosperity, and Pennsylvania,” Thomas wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “America sends resources away from Pennsylvania to countries throughout the world. This makes Pennsylvania less prosperous, while making the world less peaceful. We bring peace and prosperity to Pennsylvania by keeping those resources right here at home.”

Marty Selker (Constitution)

Selker is a resident of Clarion County, working as a truck driver for the natural gas sector.



Selker’s campaign priorities include national defense, foreign policy and defending families and “Pennsylvanians overall.” He believes that American resources should not be wasted in undeclared wars. He aims to bring down reckless spending, inflation and excessive taxes.