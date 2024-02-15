Individual connected to recent shots fired on Main Campus arrested

The individual allegedly responsible for firing a weapon twice during the gathering last weekend was arrested Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly fired a weapon two times during the gathering near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Feb. 10, was arrested on gun-related offenses Tuesday, wrote Jennifer Griffin, vice president of public safety, in a message to the Temple community Wednesday.

“We are grateful for all those in the community who provided video, photos and other tips that assisted in this investigation,” Griffin wrote. “We are pleased that the person allegedly responsible for these dangerous and irresponsible acts will be held accountable for their actions.”

Another “meet-up” for Feb. 17 has since been promoted on social media and is currently being monitored by Temple Public Safety and the Philadelphia Police Department.

“We have few details on the planned event, but we will continue to coordinate and work together to provide coverage and appropriate resources,” Griffin wrote.

Several fights broke out during the original three-hour large group gathering this past weekend. Two gunshots were reported within the time frame, both allegedly fired by the individual arrested Tuesday. Seven juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct the following morning.