LIVE: Updates from the Presidential Debate Media Filing Center

The Temple News will have live updates from the Media Filing Center and Spin Room at tonight’s debate.

All eyes are on Philadelphia tonight at Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off in their first debate leading up to November’s presidential election.

Tonight’s debate is the first since President Joe Biden announced he was suspending his campaign after a disasterous perfomance at a debate against Trump on June 27.

The Temple News’ Editor in Chief Samuel O’Neal will provide live updates from the Media Filing Center at the Philadelphia Convention Center as events unfold tonight. Follow this page for the latest all night long.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:33 p.m. EST — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have both made appearances in the spin room. Gov. Josh Shapiro is still expected later tonight.

6:56 p.m. EST — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be in the spin room following tonight’s debate. He is currently in Old City at a Harris-Walz watch party. Shapiro is expected to be the only Pennsyvlania surrogate in the spin room tonight.

6:33 p.m. EST — Members of the media are starting to file into the media filing center at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The Temple News will have live updates all night long.