LIVE UPDATES: Debate night in Philadelphia

The Temple News will have reporters all across the city as the first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump kicks off at 9 p.m.

The first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee former President Donald Trump will kick off Tuesday night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

As all eyes turn to Philly, The Temple News will have everything you need to track the debate — live from the Constitution Center, at Temple College Democrats and Republican’s watch parties, Temple hosted watch parties and gatherings throughout the city.

Follow this page for updates from our various live blogs from events at Temple and the rest of the city as events unfold.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held her first rally with her Vice President selection Tim Walz on Temple’s campus. | KASEY SHAMIS / COURTESY