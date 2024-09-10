LIVE UPDATES: Debate night in Philadelphia

The Temple News will have reporters all across the city as the first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump kicks off at 9 p.m.

10 September 2024 Featured, Politics
| NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee former President Donald Trump will kick off Tuesday night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

As all eyes turn to Philly, The Temple News will have everything you need to track the debate — live from the Constitution Center, at Temple College Democrats and Republican’s watch parties, Temple hosted watch parties and gatherings throughout the city.

Follow this page for updates from our various live blogs from events at Temple and the rest of the city as events unfold.

LIVE BLOG: Updates from the debate Media Filing Center

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held her first rally with her Vice President selection Tim Walz on Temple’s campus. | KASEY SHAMIS / COURTESY

LIVE BLOG: Updates from Temple College Democrats watch party

Deval Patrick speaks to Temple College Democrats. | COURTESY / BENJAMIN AITOUMEZIANE

LIVE BLOG: Updates from Temple Republicans at Philadelphia Young Republicans watch party

COURTESY/ GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKICOMMONS

LIVE BLOG: Updates from Klein College of Media and Communication watch party

The Klein College of Media and Communication is hosting a watch party. | JEREMY ELVAS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Updates from Temple RISE watch party at Craft Hall

Temple RISE is hosting a watch party tonight at Craft Hall. | ALLIE IPPOLITO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Students prepare for Philly Trump-Harris debate

KAMALATRUMPDEBATE
Candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will face off in Philadelphia for their first debate. | SARAH MADDEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Students, establish a voting plan

JUAN COLON / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Students, stay politically informed ahead of the election

The Temple News

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*