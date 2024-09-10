Students, stay politically informed ahead of the election

Today, Sept. 10, is the first presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Many Temple students will be voting for the first time in November, and with so many pressing issues on the ballot, being politically informed is in the best interest of student voters.

Following the last presidential election in 2020, Roe v. Wade was overturned, leaving reproductive legislation up to state legislatures. Annual inflation rates also peaked in 2022 at 8%, although they’ve since decreased to 2.9% as of July 2024 according to the US Inflation Calendar.

Both inflation and reproductive rights were the two most important issues to young voters, according to a 2024 poll by The Temple News.

As Election Day draws close, The Editorial Board urges students to stay informed on the viewpoints of political candidates and how they align with their interests. Every vote counts and students must prepare for this election by being civically engaged, registering to vote and making a voting plan.

Students should decide their voter course of action, either mail-in or in-person, and inform themselves of important voter deadlines. Students can use vote.org to find their state’s voter registration deadlines and register to vote by filling out an online registration form.

Tonight’s debate will likely highlight questions concerning the economy and constitutional rights, so students should tune in to fully form their opinions before voting in November. Watching Trump and Harris side by side in the debate allows students to compare their policies and their ability to engage in high-pressure political conversations.

The crucial matters on the ballot should influence students to stay aware of the candidate’s stances through reliable news sources like the Associated Press and POLITICO. The next president will decide who they want to govern executive offices like the Environmental Protection Agency, which would affect the country beyond the four-year presidency.

At a time of significant heightened political conflict, being politically oblivious is not a viable option. As the election approaches, it’s paramount for students to know where candidates stand on urgent matters and remain politically informed considering the severity of issues presented on the ballot.