NCAA announces fan restrictions at championship games

The NCAA will limit attendees to only essential personnel and “limited family.”

The NCAA will hold its championship events without spectators, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday via Twitter. Temple Athletics retweeted the NCAA’s tweet at 6 p.m.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

This decision affects all NCAA championship events, including the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments. Only essential personnel and limited family members will be permitted at games, according to the announcement.

Rutgers University and Penn State University are among the institutions which have already implemented this policy at their home sporting events, The Temple News reported. Villanova University also announced spectator-free athletic competitions, CBS Philly reported.

The American Athletic Conference has not yet made changes to its men’s basketball championship, scheduled to begin Thursday evening in Fort Worth, Texas.

Larry Dougherty, Temple senior associate athletic director, told The Temple News the NCAA’s decision does not impact The American tournament directly, but individual conferences may follow the NCAA’s lead.

