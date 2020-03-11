All state-related colleges except Temple move to online classes

Temple University also stands apart from several Philadelphia-area universities that have suspended in-person teaching.

Updated at 5:51 p.m. on March 11.

Temple University is the last of Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities to not suspend in-person teaching in light of COVID-19 after the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University announced they would move to online classes today.

Yesterday, Lincoln University announced that classes would be canceled for a week before moving online on March 16.

Temple is also among the last of several Philadelphia-area universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Rutgers University, Villanova University and West Chester University, to not announce that it would move online, though students and faculty were told on Monday to prepare for the possibility, The Temple News reported. Drexel University announced today it would conduct next week’s quarter finals online.

In an announcement posted today, the University of Pittsburgh said it would postpone the start of classes until March 23 before moving all classes online for the remainder of the semester. Penn State’s classes will move online on March 16 and will resume as early as April 6, the university announced. Beginning March 16, Lincoln’s courses will transition online for the rest of the semester.

Philadelphia currently has one presumed positive case of COVID-19 while Pennsylvania has a total of 16 cases, The Temple News reported. No one associated with Temple University has the virus, according to the university’s landing page for information on COVID-19.