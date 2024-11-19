North Philly residents learn digital safety skills

For Aunshul Rege, the geographic connection between Temple and the North Central community is a reminder of the university’s responsibility to give back.

“We don’t necessarily think about the communities in which we operate,” said Rege, a criminal justice professor. “We are essentially in their home. We have kind of taken up space in their neighborhoods, in their areas. So, how can we improve our relationship with the community and show them that we do care?”

Rege’s reflections on Temple’s role in the community inspired the development of cybersecurity clinics in the Fall 2022 semester through her cybercrime course, allowing students to engage directly with North Central residents and raise awareness about digital safety.

Through the clinics, which have recently taken off, Rege aims to build trust and empower members of the community — especially vulnerable groups like senior citizens — by teaching them practical ways to protect themselves online.

The cybercrime course is offered in both the Fall and Spring semesters as an elective and tackles cybersecurity from a social perspective.

In the clinics, students learn about cybersecurity and how it intersects with human behavior. They then use that knowledge to work with North Central community members and present them with basic cybersecurity practices, like creating strong passwords and securing their devices.

Alex Carka, a student in the class, gave a presentation at the Digital Equity Center on campus on practical ways for residents to secure their accounts online.

“I told them about how bad it is to reuse passwords throughout all other social media,” said Carka, a senior cybersecurity major. “If one account gets breached, they use that information and try it on every account.”

Carka introduced participants to phone applications that list all passwords involved in data breaches, allowing them to easily change and secure their information. Throughout the clinic, he made an effort to use plain speech, a tactic Rege encourages her students to use to make their lessons more accessible.

“I tell my students, ‘Don’t worry about the slides,’” Rege said. “‘Forget the slides. Have the conversation. Let the conversation guide the entire experience.’ The senior citizens love it because they can talk about their experiences and ask genuine questions, like, ‘Where do I find this on my phone?’”

This resonated with Carka, who found that ditching his notecards for a more personal approach made the conversation flow and the audience open up.

Riley Fleisch, another one of Rege’s students, had the chance to apply her classroom knowledge at the Lillian Marrero Branch Library on Lehigh Avenue near 6th Street.

She found the experience rewarding because she was able to engage with residents that were eager to learn about digital safety. Fleisch was struck by their curiosity and willingness to ask questions, making the clinic feel like a collaborative learning experience.

“I don’t want it to seem like students come here, use the area to learn and then leave,” said Fleisch, a senior chemistry major. “I like the idea of students sharing what they’ve learned with the community because it’s for the betterment of the area.”

One notable moment for Fleisch came when she taught a woman how to install a VPN on her computer, allowing for greater privacy and control of her personal information. Fleisch and her peers also helped a man set up automatic bill payments.

This direct engagement helps improve their digital literacy and strengthens the relationship between Temple and the surrounding community, Rege said.

For many of the students, the clinics offered more than just a chance to share their knowledge — they were a way to build a connection with and relate to the community. Carka in particular focused on creating a supportive atmosphere where North Central residents felt understood.

“‘Hey, you’re not alone,’“ Carka said. “‘Everyone is having the same issues that you are facing. Here are the extra steps you can take to help better secure yourself.’”