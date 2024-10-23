October 23: Voter Guide

Election day is on Tuesday, November 5th, with more than just the presidency at stake. News editors Evelyn Blower and Nurbanu Sahin talk about the upcoming election and what else is at stake in Pennsylvania. Second Sin and Humble Parlor brewing companies collaborated to create a new Temple-themed beer. Assistant Features Editor, Mike Nonnemaker talks about what the beer tastes like and the origin story of the two companies.
22 October 2024 Evelyn Blower, Nurbanu Sahin and Samantha Morgan
