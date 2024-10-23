October 23: Voter Guide

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Election day is on Tuesday, November 5th, with more than just the presidency at stake. News editors Evelyn Blower and Nurbanu Sahin talk about the upcoming election and what else is at stake in Pennsylvania. Second Sin and Humble Parlor brewing companies collaborated to create a new Temple-themed beer. Assistant Features Editor, Mike Nonnemaker talks about what the beer tastes like and the origin story of the two companies.