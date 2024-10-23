Former Temple Basketball guard Hysier Miller dismissed from Virginia Tech

Miller transferred to Virginia Tech in March, just weeks after a sports betting probe was launched into Temple Basketball.



Former Temple guard Hysier Miller has been permanently released from Virginia Tech’s Men’s Basketball program, the university announced Wednesday afternoon. The university stated Miller was dismissed from the program due to “circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech.”

Miller transferred from Temple in March after leading the Owls in scoring with 16 points per game and being the driving force behind the team’s Cinderella run in the American Athletic Conference tournament. He scored a record 96 points in five games which put Temple on the doorstep of the NCAA Tournament.

On March 8, just weeks before Miller transferred, Temple Basketball was flagged by U.S. Integrity for unusual wagering activity following a 100-72 loss to UAB. Temple opened as a two-point underdog but the spread rose to eight right before the opening tip.

“Temple University does not comment on the disciplinary status of student athletes not enrolled at Temple,” a spokesperson for the athletic department wrote in an email to The Temple News.

Miller spent three seasons at Temple after going to nearby Neumann Goretti High School. He spent his first two seasons in a reserve role before entering the transfer portal following the 2022-23 season. Miller returned to the program for the 2023-24 season ahead of head coach Adam Fisher’s first season.

U.S. Integrity tracks gambling on the AAC. The Owls were outrebounded 41-19 against UAB, the worst rebounding margin for Temple since it was outrebounded by Cincinnati by 26 in January 2019.

The investigation is still ongoing and is expected to be finalized before Temple tips off on Nov. 4 against Sacred Heart for its season opener.