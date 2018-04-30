One-alarm fire burns vacant warehouse on North Broad Street

Fire crews responded Monday to a one-alarm fire in a vacant warehouse at 2545 N. Broad Street between Cumberland and Huntington streets at 6:53 p.m., officials said.

No injuries or evacuations were reported at the scene, a Fire Department spokesperson told The Temple News.

A dumpster next to the warehouse, which also extended into the building, caught fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal will conduct a full investigation.

The fire in the building, which originally housed American Metal and Rubber Inc., shut down all lanes of traffic on Broad Street near the fire for about an hour.

Crews had the flames under control by 7:35 p.m.