Owls attempt to climb the Big East mountain yet again

After falling to Old Dominion in the Big East tournament for the second year in a row, Temple Field Hockey looks to bounce back.

As Temple Field Hockey kicks off its 2024 season, the echoes of a challenging 2023 NCAA campaign resonate. The Owls’ quest for the Big East Conference championship ended in a familiar heartbreak – losing in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

The Owls caught fire to begin the year and reached as high as No. 19 in the country. Their hot streak quickly fizzled out though and Temple struggled to maintain the early season momentum.

Temple also couldn’t shake a years-long trend of coming up short against nationally-ranked opponents, finishing 0-5 and getting outscored 14-1 against teams in the top 25.

They ultimately finished with an 11-8 record and went 4-3 in conference play before bowing out to a familiar foe in Old Dominion who dashed their Big East Championship hopes for the second consecutive season.

This year, the Owls will implement significant changes after losing eight graduating seniors this offseason, including key figures McKenna Burkhardt, Caitlyn Amsden and Molly Frey. Despite the losses, Temple is taking the field with a strong defensive lineup and a promising group of returning players, aiming to make a fresh push for the Big East Championship they so desperately crave.

The Owls have been picked to finish third in the Big East preseason poll, tied with UConn and behind powerhouses Liberty and defending Big East champions Old Dominion. The ranking reflects the team’s potential and ability to remain in the mix for a conference championship yet again.

Midfielder Tess Muller returns after leading the team with 18 points and being named to the First Team All-Big East and Second Team All-Region. Back Alizé Maes was named to the Big East Second Team and finished seventh in the conference with eight assists. Devin Kinzel scored four goals and is the sole returning captain from last season.

“I just want to play with the team like we’ve always done,” Muller said. “I want to make everyone want to have the most fun because that’s when we capitalize it most and I think that’s our biggest goal for this team.”

Both Muller and Maes have become players to watch as they enter their final season of eligibility. The pair’s hard work paid off as they were named team captains and All-Big East preseason teams before the season started.

Outside of Muller and Maes, the Owls are going to need other players to step into more prominent roles. Midfielders Peyton Rieger, Lina Nielsen, Catherine Arentz and forward Mathéa Lasalle all played in reserve roles last season but are looking at bigger spots in the team’s lineup this go around.

The Owls have also brought in a freshman class that is headlined by two Dutch players — midfielder Marsha Airesen and back Minke Stoker. Airesen and Stoker are both expected to contribute right away and add another skill set to a team searching for a new identity.

“We have a lot of very, very good players,” Vitesse said. “I think [Airesen] just adds another element to our ability to attack and to finish, which is super important.”

The biggest question Temple faces this season isn’t about the 10 players on the field, but the one in between the net. Frey spent the last four years protecting the Owls’ goal and did so at an elite level.

Now Frey is gone, Vittese was tasked with figuring out who would start between Ashley Cogger, Isabella Ospitale and Alex Lepore. All three entered the year with little to no collegiate starting experience. It has been Lepore in the net during the team’s first few games, but all three could be in the mix for playing time as the year unfolds.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are, how many minutes you play here, how many years you’ve been at Temple,” Vittese said. “It is only about what you show to me on a daily basis.”

Non-conference play has gone according to plan so far for Temple. Through two games, the Owls have scored a combined 13 goals en route to an undefeated start. Nine different players have already found the back of the net, showcasing the depth Temple needs this season to remain competitive.

Temple will transition into conference action in a few weeks, and their performance will be crucial for securing a favorable position in the Big East tournament. The Owls face several opponents that could once again determine if they finally make it over the hump.

The Owls have the pieces to make a late-season run but will have to get past the same road bumps that have cursed them time and time again. This is their last dance with the current core that helped transform the program four years ago and they hope to make the most of the final opportunity.

“As a team, we have talked about winning the Big East and potentially going to NCAAs. That’s something we have been working towards for the last few years,” Maes said. “I think it is something that is possible this year. We have good additions and I think we can get to where we want to be. I think we can get that number one spot in the Big East, that’s the main goal.”