Owls have championship expectations in Richardson’s third season

After falling two games short of the NCAA Tournament last year, Temple Women’s Basketball has lofty expectations for itself.

Temple was two seconds away from its first-ever American Athletic Conference Tournament championship appearance last March. All the Owls had to do was inbound the ball to guard Tiarra East who had an open look for the win.

Instead, disaster struck at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, when guard Aleah Nelson’s inbound pass found Rice forward Malia Fisher’s hands. Temple’s semi-final loss to Rice on March 12 marked the end of a magical run highlighted by the Owls’ first-ever AAC regular season crown.

Nelson and three other starters either graduated or departed Temple in the offseason, but the Owls still have lofty goals of proving last year’s run wasn’t a fluke despite being picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll. Temple’s leading scorer Tiarra East is returning alongside a group of new faces added to help make a run at the big dance in March.

“As a coach, [the preseason ranking] doesn’t really bother me,” said head coach Diane Richardson. “I think our players will probably use that a little bit. But last year we were ranked ninth and we ended up winning, so I’m not too concerned about the preseason. It’s the postseason that’s important.”

Here is what to expect from Temple Women’s Basketball during the 2024-25 season.

FILLING THE GAPS

Nelson and former guard Demi Washington, along with former forwards Ines Piper and Rayne Tucker, were important factors last season. With none of them returning this year, Temple is counting on familiar faces to step into bigger roles this season.

Piper and Tucker’s departure leaves holes in the frontcourt. Forward Jaleesa Molina, who was a key reserve in 2023, is back for another season and hoping to take a sophomore leap. Richardson also used the transfer portal to add forwards Anissa Rivera from Towson and Amaya Oliver from Loyola Marymount to help the team’s rebounding efforts.

“We have more depth,” said assistant coach Myles Jackson. “I think we can play legit nine to 11 players every night and be really good. I think we have more shooters. We have more fours and fives are going to be able to stretch the floor and it’s going to really give a problem for people to guard us.”

East returns as the team’s key veteran following Nelson’s departure, but Richardson still needs someone to take control of playmaking duties. That role will likely go to guard Tristen Taylor, who was coined a “mini Aleah” last season. Taylor impressed during Temple’s two AAC tournament games last season and will look to fill Nelson’s shoes and run the offense.

“[Tristan] is stepping into that role where she’s taking control on the court and she’s putting people where they need to be,” Richardson said. “The thing I love about her is her basketball IQ. She knows the floor. She knows the next play before it even happens.”

POINT TO PROVE

After a disappointing end to an otherwise historic season, Temple was picked to finish eighth in the AAC Preseason Poll this year. The ranking offers the Owls “bulletin board material” motivation and the chance to prove doubters wrong for a second straight season, East said.

“It gives us a lot of motivation,” East said. “Considering that we were tied for the regular season championship and we made the semi finals, it just makes it like, ‘Oh, okay, that’s where you want to put us? I’m going to show you that we’re not number eight.’”

Individual expectations are high for East entering the season after leading Temple with 13 points per game last year. The senior was named All-AAC Second-Team and is looking to lead the Owls to its first AAC tournament title.

SAME FOCUS

Temple enters the 2024-25 season with one goal; a conference championship.

To prepare for conference play, Richardson scheduled a difficult non-conference slate. Temple plays six teams that were involved in a postseason tournament last year, including No. 16 West Virginia.

“I knew that we needed to be challenged in the non-conference so that we’re ready for our conference play,” Richardson said. “Our conference is very packed. There are teams that are really, really good and so I want to be challenged.”

The team made strides in Richardson’s second season, and she hopes that the trajectory will continue in her third season at Temple.

“My goal is to be the best,” Richardson said. “I want to win it and I want us to be the best. So whether they ranked us 10th, 12th or first, my goal and my pattern and my practice and my plan is to be the best.”