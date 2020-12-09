Owls men’s basketball to open against NJIT

Temple will play on Dec. 19 at the Liacouras Center after the game was postponed from Nov. 25.

Temple University men’s basketball will open its season at the Liacouras Center on Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. against New Jersey Institute of Technology, according to a press release from Temple University Athletics.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 25, but due to a positive COVID-19 test within its basketball program, Temple paused all activity for 14 days, The Temple News reported.

Temple was scheduled to play against Saint Joseph’s University on Dec. 12, but the Hawks paused all team activities on Nov. 29 due to a positive COVID-19 test in its basketball program, according to a press release from Saint Joseph’s Athletics.

The Owls’ scheduled games against Villanova University on Dec. 3, La Salle University on Dec. 6 and Saint Joseph’s University on Dec. 12 are postponed and it is unclear when they will be rescheduled.

The Owls will be one out of seven teams in the NCAA Division 1 program to start its 2020-21 season on Dec. 19, according to the release.