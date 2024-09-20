Owls shut down in fourth straight loss

Temple Field Hockey lost its first game of conference play in its 2-0 loss to No. 14 UConn Friday afternoon.

Temple Field Hockey entered its conference opener against UConn in desperation mode. The Owls dominated in their first two games of the season but dropped their last three, putting them in a hole for conference play.

The Huskies entered the game ranked No.14 in the country, a tall task for an ice-cold Temple team. The Owls have been outclassed against ranked teams the past few seasons but had an opportunity to squash that narrative and pick up an early marquee conference win.

After a scoreless first half, the Owls needed a break in the final 30 minutes to stop their downward spiral. It was the Huskies who broke through instead, scoring four minutes into the third quarter. UConn added to its lead late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for Temple.

Temple (2-4, 0-1 Big East) lost to No.14 UConn (6-1, 1-0 Big East) 2-0 Friday afternoon at George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Owls have now lost four straight games, equaling their longest losing streak from last season.

Isabella Ospitale drew her second straight start in goal and was instantly tested. UConn earned a pair of corner penalties early in the first quarter, but none were a threat to Ospitale.

The Huskies fired off three shots on goal in the closing minutes of the quarter, with Ospitale stopping all of them.

Ospitale kept the game from getting out of reach early, especially as the offense once again struggled to get the engine started. Temple only mustered one shot in the first quarter which UConn goalie Natalie McKenna easily stopped.

The Owls’ offense began to stir in the second quarter, outshooting UConn 4-1. Back Alizé Maes had a golden opportunity to break the scoreless tie but her shot off a corner penalty careened off the post. Temple’s defense kept the Huskies at bay and the teams entered halftime scoreless.

As the teams emerged from the locker rooms, the Owls looked to keep the offensive aggression high and finally break through the UConn defense. Instead, the Owls’ offense reverted to its old ways.

Temple attempted one shot in the second half and Maes had another opportunity to find the back of the net two minutes into the fourth quarter. She ripped a shot on goal, but Mckenna made the save to preserve the Huskies lead. Temple finished with just seven total shots, with four finding their way on net.

The Owls defense held their own for most of the game, conceding their lowest amount of goals since they opened the season with two shutouts. Ospitale made a career-high five saves, but UConn midfielder Madi Herb and forward Sophie Perschk were able to sneak their shots by her.

The loss to nationally ranked UConn drops Temple to 1-8 against ranked opponents since 2022. In that stretch, the Owls have been outscored 21-4, and their last win came against the Huskies on Oct. 28, 2022.

The Owls return home after five straight road games to host City Six rival La Salle (5-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) on Sunday at 12 p.m.