Sexxy Red brings her ‘presidential campaign’ to The Liacouras Center

Another “presidential campaign” has come to Temple’s campus. This one courtesy of the hip-hop sensation that’s “slim thick,” has caramel skin, is 5 feet, 5 inches, a “10” and has their hair done and bills paid.

The only difference between this “presidential visit” was the concentration of scantily clad women.

“I thought it was a really great concert, there was lots of a–,” said Margaret Morris, a Delaware native who attended the concert. “But I feel like you need a nice dose of a–.”

Sexxy Red continued her “Sexxy Red 4 President” campaign at an almost sold out Liacouras Center on Sept. 20. The St. Louis-born artist gained popularity after her song “Pound Town” featuring Tay Keith blew up on social media in early 2023.

Sexxy’s performance was accompanied by sets from rappers Hunxho, BlakeIANA and Loe Shimmy. Sexxy also brought out Kodak Black, Philadelphia native KUR and JT from rap duo City Girls as special guests throughout her 90-minute set.

“We liked the concert, but we didn’t like how it took three hours for her to come out and everything,” said Macy Coon, a student at Reading Area Community College who made the trip to Temple’s campus. “I liked the surprises though, my favorite was JT.”

The 10,200-capacity arena was full nearly all the way to the top of the stands. Attendees wore merch endorsing her “presidency” or bearing her 2023 album title, “Hood Hottest Princess.”

The three-and-a-half hour extravaganza kicked off with BlakeIANA, another St. Louis native rapper. The crowd was still filing in as she opened up the show, but DJ Fresh from Oakland, California, helped to keep the crowd hyped up during the show and between sets.

Loe Shimmy took the stage around 8 p.m. for a 30-minute set, inviting people from the crowd to come up and dance as he rapped through some of his discography. Once his hit song “For Me” came on, the slowly filling crowd sang along to the lyrics as he pointed the microphone to the audience.

After Loe Shimmy, DJ C Ka’as hyped up the crowd for Hunxho, a rapper from North Carolina. He accrued fame with the song “Let’s Get It,” released in 2021; rapper 21 Savage rocketed it to fame by hopping on a remix. The now-full crowd was brimming with excitement as DJ Gotti got the crowd ready for Sexxy.

At 9:45 p.m., Sexxy started her Philadelphia presidential campaign, and “Sexxy 24” letters lit up the video walls, circling the stage in reds and blues reminiscent of the other presidential campaigns that have traversed through The Liacouras Center recently — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump both visited within the last four months.

Sexxy performed some of her hit songs, including “Hellcats SRTs”, an anthem about liking guys with fast cars, “U My Everything,” a slow R&B ballad, and “Shake Yo Dreads.”

The favorites from the crowd included “Get It Sexxy,” her most successful single from her “In Sexxy We Trust” album, and her feature on “Rich Baby Daddy,” her first collaboration with Drake. The track peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Top 100 after its 2023 release. The music video garnered attention after Sexxy unexpectedly gave birth to her second child during filming. The song also features singer-songwriter SZA.

An unexpected break interrupted the show at around 10 p.m., as the lights fell and DJ Fresh came back on while the crowd waited eagerly for a special guest. But after a short wait, he welcomed Pompano Beach, Florida rapper Kodak Black to the stage. The rapper, adorned in a gold shimmering jacket, had the crowd bumping as soon as he started his set.

Kodak, a guest on Sexxy’s entire US tour, garnered a fanbase by featuring on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s 2017 hit “Drowning”, as well as 2018’s “ZEZE” featuring Travis Scott and Migos rapper Offset, who visited The Liacouras Center for Owlchella 2024 in April.

As Kodak finished his set after walking through the crowd and the front of house section, Sexxy started to encourage members of the crowd to get ready for a “twerk-off.” Around nine people were invited on stage from the pit, split into two crowds and competing for the best twerk. Four women won the $200 prize.

The crowd ignited after Sexxy invited City Girls rapper JT to the stage. Another Floridian, the rapper looked angelic in her all-white outfit as she sang her hit single “Okay” from her new album, “City Cinderella.”

The concert concluded around 11:30 p.m., with social media hit “SkeeYee” closing out the concert. As the crowd filed out, Sexxy thanked all the fans for coming to her tour and gave one final “yoom.”

“I really loved the concert, I love Sexxy Red,” said Reading, Pennsylvania native Gabriella Unruh. “It’s my birthday, so this was great. Everything was great.”