Owls squander big lead for second straight loss

Temple Women’s Basketball led by as many as 19 points, but missed its last 10 shots and fell to North Texas 70-67 Wednesday night.

With five minutes remaining, Temple was ahead of North Texas by just three points after leading by as many as 19 in the first half. Forward Anissa Rivera made a three pointer to stifle a 9-2 Mean Green run and give Temple a much-needed basket, but it was indifferent.

North Texas dominated Temple on both sides of the ball for the final five minutes of the game, going on another run to take a one-point lead with two minutes left — its first lead of the day. Temple made a free throw with two minutes left, which wound up being its final points of the game.

The Owls’ defense did all it could to give them a chance, holding North Texas scoreless for the final two minutes until a late free throw put the Mean Green up three with 13 seconds left. Temple had one last chance with four seconds left, but guard Tiarra East’s shot came up short and Temple lost its second straight game for the first time this season.

Temple (12-8, 6-3 American Athletic Conference) fell to North Texas (16-5, 8-1 AAC) 70-67 Wednesday night at The Super Pit in Denton, Texas. The Owls missed their final 10 shots and failed to score in the final three minutes on their way to blowing a game that they led by as many as 19 points.

After the Owls started their last game against Tulane by missing 15 of their first 18 shots, they came out shooting lights out against the Mean Green. Temple made four of its first five shots, including a pair of baskets from guard Tristen Taylor to take an early 9-0 lead.

Temple’s defense carried the same intensity and held North Texas without a field goal for the first five minutes of the game. Temple guard Tarriyonna Gary pushed the Owls’ lead into double digits at 14-4 with a three-pointer midway through the first quarter. Gary has been the leading scorer for Temple in conference play, averaging 16 points per game and she continued her good stretch of play with 10 first half points.

The Owls’ hot shooting began to cool off late in the first half as they went two minutes without finding the bottom of the net. However, Temple’s defense continued to play well, holding North Texas without a basket in that same time frame. Temple managed to regain momentum heading into the second quarter as Taylor made a floater at the buzzer to give the Owls a 21-11 lead.

The momentum from the end of the first quarter was short lived as Temple made just one basket in the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Owls’ defense continued to hold the Mean Green at bay as they allowed just one bucket for the first six minutes of the second quarter.

The defensive effort allowed Temple to find an offensive rhythm and take its largest lead of the game at 30-13 midway through the second quarter. From there, the defenses took a backseat in the final five minutes of the second quarter and the game turned into a track meet.

The teams began to trade baskets before North Texas seemed to snatch the momentum with a 9-0 run to cut the Owls’ lead to 38-28 with a minute left before halftime. However, Temple once again had an answer as forward Savannah Curry connected on a three with 30 seconds left to give the Owls a 41-28 advantage going into the locker room.

Coming out of the locker room, neither squad could gain an edge and continued to exchange makes. Temple did not let North Texas get within single digits for the first five minutes of the third quarter but also could not expand its lead past 14.

The Mean Green finally got to within single digits after a three from guard Jaaucklyn Moore but Gary quickly responded with a three of her own on the very next possession. Temple continued to hold North Texas at arm’s length until the end of the third quarter. Mean Green guard Kyla Deck made a transition layup with 27 seconds remaining and North Texas went into the final quarter down just 55-46.

North Texas continued to chip away at Temple’s lead as guard Desiree Wooten opened the fourth quarter with a three to get the lead down to 55-49. East, who had struggled all game, finally broke through with a layup in response which was her first and only basket of the game.

The Owls’ defense, which was dominant in the first half, suddenly struggled to stop the Mean Green. North Texas embarked on a 9-2 run to bring its deficit down to just three at 63-60. In desperate need of a bucket, Temple turned to Rivera who stepped up and made a three to push the lead back to six. Rivera finished the game with a team-high 16 points and made four threes.

However, Rivera’s three failed to slow down the Mean Green’s comeback push. North Texas went on a 9-1 run to take its first lead of the game at 69-67 with two minutes left. The Owls’ offense had no answers and failed to score in the final three minutes, but still had chances to tie or win the game. Down 70-67 with four seconds left, East got the ball and fired off a last-ditch shot, which fell way short to seal the loss for Temple.

The Owls will remain in Texas to conclude their road trip as they take on UTSA (17-3, 8-1 AAC) on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.