Philadelphia lifts curfew for Sunday night

Philadelphia’s curfew has been lifted for the night of June 7 after eight consecutive nights of curfews following citywide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the city announced today.

The curfew was first instituted on the night of May 30. During the curfew, only essential employees or those seeking medical attention were permitted to be outside their homes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. On the nights of May 31, June 1 and June 3, the curfew began at 6 p.m. It was delayed until 8:30 p.m. on June 2 to allow voters to participate in the Pennsylvania Primary Elections.

Demonstrations for George Floyd and other victims of racial violence continue today in the city.