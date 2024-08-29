Possible Temple, UArts merger falls through

After almost three months of the University of the Arts’ closure, Temple announced in a statement Thursday that it would be unable to merge with the now-defunct institution. Previously, the university had said they were discussing solutions with external experts.

Since the closing of UArts was announced, 330 former and prospective students have successfully been enrolled at Temple. They have also fast-tracked a new bachelor of fine arts in illustrations and emerging media degree to accommodate UArts students who lost their degree programs.

“After an exhaustive effort by our internal and external team, we were unable to identify a solution that would be in the best interest of Temple’s community and mission,” wrote President Richard Englert, Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser and Provost Gregory Mandel in the joint statement.

The university has also allocated their own financial aid towards the new students to take out the net tuition and university fees to make up for the difference in their UArts tuition payments. Living arrangements were made on campus, with two floors of Johnson and Hardwick Halls dedicated as cohort communities for previous students.

Temple had conversations about merging with UArts with the Office of the Governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Office of the Mayor, and various higher education transactions experts, regulators and state and local officials.

“We will continue to explore opportunities with other non-profit organizations that might allow us to revitalize and activate UArts’ facilities,” the university wrote. “Our commitment to supporting the arts and education in the City of Philadelphia is unwavering, and once again, we want to thank all faculty and staff who have worked around the clock to support the talented UArts community.”