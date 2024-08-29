Temple student sentenced for sexual abuse, burglary

The student touched a woman and stole underwear from a dorm room in 2022 while he was a student at American University.

Updated: 8/29/24 at 8:37 a.m.

A Temple student who stole clothing and touched a woman while she slept will receive a three month probation and a suspended sentence of 180 days for sexual abuse and 15 months for burglary, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

David Kramer-Fried, a current student in the College of Public Health, entered two rooms in an all-female floor at American University, which he attended at the time, on Oct. 31, 2022. He then stole underwear from the dorm rooms and touched a woman while she was sleeping, a source told The Temple News in June.

The incident led to campus protests to better protect students from sexual assault, especially on university grounds, the source said.

“In accordance with privacy laws, Temple University cannot comment on the specific situation,” a Temple spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Temple News. “Generally, when a student’s prior disciplinary or criminal history is raised, the concerns are reviewed and, if appropriate, addressed via the Student Conduct Code and university policies.”

Kramer-Fried was arrested in December of 2023 and pleaded guilty in June this year. He is currently pursuing a public health degree. He transferred to Temple in 2023 after he was banned from the American University campus and community in 2022, the university announced.

“For crimes as heinous as breaking and entering, burglary and sexual assault, a suspended sentence feels completely inept,” wrote Ray Epstein, president of Temple Student Government and a junior English and communication and social influence major, in a statement to The Temple News. “Kramer-Fried has demonstrated the danger he poses to the communities and spaces he joins.”