Professors, give students Election Day off

The Editorial Board urges professors to cancel classes on Election Day so students and professors have an uninterrupted day to vote and fulfill their civic duty.

For many students, the upcoming election on Nov. 5 will be their first opportunity to cast their vote in local and state races and for the next President of the United States. Despite the day’s importance, Temple doesn’t cancel classes, which has been a longstanding point of contention among students.

Students deserve off on Election Day to vote without the restriction of class attendance. With divisive issues like abortion and immigration on the ballot, the outcome of this election will determine the future of the country’s political landscape.

The Editorial Board urges professors to cancel classes and give students Election Day off to prioritize voting for students. Many students may need to travel home to their polling locations, wait in long lines to cast their vote or may wish to volunteer at the polls. Participation in elections is a cornerstone of democracy and students should be able to exercise their civic duty.

In the 2020 Presidential Election, the national voting average for college students was 66%, according to The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement. In comparison, 73% of Temple’s eligible student voters cast their ballots, The Temple News reported. Even if Temple’s administration refuses to cancel classes, professors should prioritize students’ voting accessibility to make Election Day easier for the student body.

In previous years, students have fought to have election day off to no avail. In 2022, a student successfully advocated for students in the Beasley Law School to get Election Day off, but non-law students were excluded. In 2023, Temple presented a scheduling poll for the 2024 Fall semester requiring students to choose Election Day off or a week-long fall break. Students should not have to choose between their break and accessible voting on Election Day.

Temple doesn’t have a policy prohibiting professors from canceling classes or holding virtual meetings, so professors should consider canceling classes to allow students to vote more easily. Granting students the day off also gives professors greater mobility to vote. By canceling or hosting online classes, professors can focus on the importance of their vote and follow through with a voting plan.

In two weeks, students will vote to determine the political standing of the country. On Election Day, students and professors deserve an uninterrupted day to vote in person and play an active role in the electoral process.